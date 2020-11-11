UPDATE: 4 people transported, southbound lanes still closed in 7-vehicle accident in Marion County

UPDATE (11/11/2020 11:39 a.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving seven vehicles has resulted in four individuals being transported via ground to a medical facility.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the West Virginia State Police will be performing an investigation into the incident.

All southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 136 are still closed at this time, comm center officials said.

ORIGINAL (11/11/2020 11:08 a.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving seven vehicles has resulted in a full closure of the southbound lane of I-79 near mile marker 135.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, the accident occurred at approximately 10:47 a.m. on Monday when the comm center received notice of a multiple vehicle accident with injury.

The accident has involved seven vehicles, two of which are tractor-trailers; no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Winfield and Valley fire departments, Marion County Rescue Squad, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police.