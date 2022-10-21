MCHENRY, Md. (WBOY) – A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.

According to the release, the accident was called in around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and involved a 2022 Indian Scout motorcycle and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox on US 219 in McHenry.

Police said that while the SUV was stopped, attempting to make a left turn onto Rock Lodge Road, the motorcycle struck the back end of the stopped SUV and was ejected from his bike.

The driver, identified as 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. He died from his injuries at the hospital, according to Maryland State Police.

Police also noted that Ausherman was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision but that it flew off during the accident.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries.