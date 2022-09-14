MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News.

Traffic is being diverted through Pleasant Valley/Kingmont, the comm center said.

As of 8:15 a.m., the Marion County 911 center said both lanes were still closed. The comm center did not have any information about if anyone was injured in the accident, or an estimated time that I-79 south would reopen.

