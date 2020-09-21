Accident on Cleveland Ave. in Fairmont results in road closure, 1 injury

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident on Cleveland Avenue in Fairmont has resulted in one injury and the road to be closed down.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Monday on Cleveland Avenue.

Responding to the scene were Fairmont police and fire departments, as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they reported one injury, but no transports have resulted from the incident, according to the comm center.

Currently, Cleveland Avenue is closed down where that accident occurred, but comm center officials don’t expect the closure to be long term.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News