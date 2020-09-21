Accident on Cleveland Ave. in Fairmont results in road closure, 1 injury

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident on Cleveland Avenue in Fairmont has resulted in one injury and the road to be closed down.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Monday on Cleveland Avenue.

Responding to the scene were Fairmont police and fire departments, as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they reported one injury, but no transports have resulted from the incident, according to the comm center.

Currently, Cleveland Avenue is closed down where that accident occurred, but comm center officials don’t expect the closure to be long term.