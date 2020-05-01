UPDATE: Accident on I-68 near Pierpont Road clear

UPDATE:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The accident which closed down I-68 near Pierpont Road in Morgantown has been cleared.

According to a tweet from West Virginia 511, the crash was cleared at approximately 11:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Both east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 68 near the Pierpont Road exits are closed following an accident.

According to the Monongalia County 911 communications center, the accident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m., and the interstate has since then been closed.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the West Virginia State Police are performing an investigation into the incident, 911 officials said. WV511 says that drivers should expect delays.

Vehicle Crash on I-68 EB at Mile Marker 7.0.

2 of 2 eastbound lanes are closed.

Use caution when traveling through this area.

Comments:

Monongalia county both lanes closed expect delays. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) May 1, 2020

No further information is available at this time. Stay with 12 News for more updates to the story.