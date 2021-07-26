UPDATE: Lanes reopened after two-vehicle accident on I-79

UPDATE (July 26, 2021 2:36 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Interstate 79 near mile marker 151 has been reopened. No further information is available.

ORIGINAL (July 26, 2021 2:10 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 79 near mile marker 151 has resulted in the entire interstate being closed in the area.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a call of a motor vehicle accident came in at 1:37 p.m. on Monday.

As a result of the accident, every lane of I-79 near mile marker 151 has been shut down at this time, comm center officials said.

The Westover Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Monongalia County EMS responded to the scene, according to the comm center.

Passengers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital via Monongalia County EMS, according to the Westover Fire Department.

Hydroplaning is believed to be the cause of the accident at this time, however, an investigation has yet to take place, Westover fire officials said.