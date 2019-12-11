Accident on I-79 southbound near Fairmont sends 1 person to hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An accident near the Fairmont exit of I-79 southbound has resulted in one patient being transported.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at about 9:02 Wednesday morning between two vehicles travelling on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137.

Winfield and Valley volunteer fire departments arrived on scene to assist, and West Virginia State Police troopers and Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded, according to the comm center.

No lanes were reported as blocked, and the Marion County Rescue Squad transported one patient to UHC, comm center officials said.

State police troopers will be performing an investigation into the incident.