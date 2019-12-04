Days
Accident on Route 33 in Lewis County Monday leaves 1 dead and 1 in hospital

ALUM BRIDGE, W.Va. — An accident on Monday morning has left one person dead and another still in the hospital.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on W.Va. Route 33 near Alum Bridge at 7:05 a.m. when a vehicle operated by James Kautz, of Gilmer County, was driving in the eastbound lane and attempted to turn right.

In the process of turning, Kautz drove left-of-center, which caused a vehicle driving in the westbound lane to collide with his vehicle head-on, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle in the westbound lane, John Fultineer of Alum Bridge, was pronounced dead on the scene; Fultineer was traveling with three juveniles, one of which was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and has yet to be released, deputies said.

The two other juveniles were transported to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

Criminal charges are pending for Kautz. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s office is currently working with deputies on charges to be filed and an investigation into the incident is still being conducted.

