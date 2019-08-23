Breaking News
Accident on Rt. 50 in Grafton sends 1 to hospital

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A two vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Grafton has sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident left part of the roadway blocked, but wreckers are currently on scene for cleanup.

Taylor County EMS responded and transported one person involved in the accident to Grafton City Hospital, according to the comm center.

West Virginia State Police are on scene and will be conducting the accident investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

