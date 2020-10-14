Accident on Suds Run Road where a vehicle struck a tree results in Harrison EMS transportation

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — An accident has resulted in injuries after a vehicle struck a tree on Suds Run Road near Mount Clare.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, the incident occurred at approximately 8:51 on Wednesday morning.

Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of the accident and called for the Harrison County EMS for injury transportation.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, according to the comm center.

One ambulance did transport, however, officials with the communications center did not have information on the number of patients.