MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An accident has been reported on the I-68 underpass on Earl Core Road.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a call came in for an accident on Earl Core Road, reported at 8:14 on Tuesday evening.

Mon County EMS, Morgantown Police, and Morgantown Fire responded to the I-68 overpass where a white Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with a male driver crashed under the overpass, according to witnesses on scene.

No word on injuries or any other information is available at this time.