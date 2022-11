MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.

The crash, which was called in to MECCA 911 at 4:40 p.m., is between exit 10(Cheat Lake) and exit 7(Pierpont Road). Westbound lanes, headed toward Morgantown, are closed. All traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at exit 10.

Eastbound traffic is also backed up, according to WV511.

Officials are warning drivers in the area to be prepared to stop.