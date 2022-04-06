FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A section Route 250, in Marion County is closed due to an acid spill.

The incident happened right before 3 p.m., near the Pine Grove Bridge, in the Barrackville area, 911 officials said.

In the incident, an unknown amount of hydrochloric acid was spilled, officials said, shutting down the roadway and causing the evacuation of several nearby homes.

Hazardous materials teams, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene, Wednesday afternoon, according to 911 officials.



