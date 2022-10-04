ANSTED, W.Va. (WVNS) — An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46-year-old Ohio man named John David Catoe.

Catoe was currently active with the United States Air Force when the accident happened during a commercial river trip.

The Anstead Volunteer Fire Department, National Park Service and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources all responded to the accident. No more details have been released at this time.