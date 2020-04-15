Additional details from officer-involved shooting in early April released

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has released additional information on an officer-involved shooting stemming from a stabbing incident that occurred in Nutter Fort on April 4.

According to a release sent out by the sheriff’s department, on at about 7:30 on the evening of April 4, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Illinois Avenue in Nutter Fort in reference to a domestic incident taking place.

Officers with the Stonewood Police Department also arrived on scene to assist, and upon arrival, found that a suspect, Leneard Bliss, was armed with a knife and assaulting a female victim when they encountered him, deputies said.

When officers attempted verbal communication with Bliss, he did not stand down, so an attempt was made to take him into custody by using a taser, which was ineffective in incapacitating Bliss, according to the release.

In order to stop Bliss from continuing to be a threat, an officer with the Stonewood Police Department discharged his service weapon, and Bliss was pronounced dead on scene, deputies said.

As a result of the incident, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate the incident, and upon search of the scene, they found a knife; deputies also report that the female victim of the incident was transported to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, according to the release.

And internal review of the Stonewood Police Department is being conducted by Chief Mike Secreto.