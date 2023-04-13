SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — An air medical service was called to the scene of a crash in Salem Thursday morning.

According to the Doddridge County 911 Communications Center, a report of a two-vehicle accident on West Virginia Rt. 23 North was reported at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they called for an air medical service to assist due to reported injuries from the accident; at this time, the severity and number of people injured were not disclosed, comm center officials said.

There are possible lane closures as a result of the incident, but those have not been fully verified by the communications center. WV511 did show slowed traffic in the area as of 9:45 a.m.

Responding to the scene were the Salem and Smithburg fire departments, as well as the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority; the West Virginia State Police is investigating the accident, according to the comm center.