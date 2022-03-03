PINE BLUFF, W.Va. — An air medical service has been called following a motorcycle accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m., a call of a vehicle accident on Pine Bluff Road in Harrison County was received.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that a motorcycle had been involved in an accident; an air medical service was called in order to transport the individual due to injuries sustained, comm center officials said.

Healthnet air medical service will be landing at the Pine Bluff Community Center, according to the comm center.

Responding to the incident were the Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Shinnston, Lumberport and Worthington fire departments.