BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is being transported via an air medical service after an accident in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a three-vehicle accident with ejection was reported just after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported one patient to be in the roadway, but did not confirm if it was the result of an ejection, comm center officials said. However, witnesses told 12 News’ crew at the scene that a man was driving out of the Gabe’s Plaza when another vehicle hit him and he was ejected.

Witnesses say that the car then slammed into oncoming traffic, involving a third vehicle in the accident.

WBOY images.

Comm center officials said that an air medical service was called to the scene. At least two people will be transported.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort fire departments, Harrison County EMS, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Bridgeport Police; Bridgeport police are investigating the incident.

Lodgeville Road was still closed as of the publication of this article.

No other details are available at this time.