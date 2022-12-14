ONA, W.Va. (WOWK/WBOY) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl in Cabell County.

Authorities say that Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, 37-year-old Shana Carf. The car is described as a white, four-door Toyota Corolla with a license plate of 33G810. Mila was last seen at 89 Blue Spruce in Ona wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and athletic shoes.

Mila Carf

Shana Carf

Mila is described as 3’4″ tall weighing 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and Shana is described as 5’7″ weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes according to the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778.