An accident on I-79 near the Stonewood exit. WBOY Image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An ambulance was called to the scene of an accident that involved at least three vehicles on Interstate 79 Tuesday morning near the Stonewood exit.

It happened at around 10:35 a.m.

The fast lane was closed on the northbound and southbound sides of I-79 as of 11:40 a.m.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident and the Anmoore Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, were all called to the scene.

Crews at the scene would not confirm to 12 News if anyone was transported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when 12 News is able to get more information about the incident.