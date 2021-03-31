Authorities search for missing Preston County woman

Margaret Messenger

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance in looking for an elderly woman.

According to a Facebook post from the Preston County Office of Emergency Management, Margaret Messenger, 92, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Brandonville Pike and Miller Road.

Messenger has dementia and was last seen walking, according to the OEM. She is 5 feet tall with long white hair, and she walks with a cane. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green and white shirt.

Anyone who may have seen Messenger is asked to call 911.