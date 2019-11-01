1 transported after auto-pedestrian accident at Clarksburg McDonald’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An auto-pedestrian accident in Harrison County has caused one person to be transported.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident happened at the McDonalds on West Pike Street in Clarksburg, and one person has been transported as a result of his/her injuries.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident, and the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS also responded to the scene, according to the comm center.

No information on the age or condition of the pedestrian has been released at this time.

