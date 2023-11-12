BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene of a porch fire on Sunday evening.

Photo of the fire being put out. (Courtesy: Elayna Jenkins)

According to the Harrison County Communications Center, the call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. 12 News was told that one of the porch units in a complex located at the Barrington Court townhouses caught fire and the flames began to spread to other sections. One of those sections included the roof of that section of the complex.

There have been no reports of any injuries or entrapment at this time, but fire crews did report heavy flames at the time of the fire.

The Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, and Anmoore Fire Departments, along with Anmoore EMS responded to the scene to assist with the fire and traffic.