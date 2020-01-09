Belington Fire Department saves home from burning down

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The Belington Fire Department’s quick response to a fire saved a Barbour County home from burning to the ground on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses on scene said the Belington Fire Department arrived on the scene of a fire at a mobile home on North Hice Street within minutes. Witnesses also said that the Belington Police Chief was on scene, helping pull hoses while the firefighters extinguished the fire.

Officials said no one was at home at the time of the fire and the damage done to the home was contained to one bedroom. Officials also said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

