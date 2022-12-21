BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.

It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington.

12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home.

A fire on Elliott Avenue in Belington. WBOY image.

No one was home when the fire started.

Five area fire departments responded to help fight the fire. As of Tuesday night, investigators had not determined the cause of the fire.