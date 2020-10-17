Belington VFD truck damaged when hit by oversize load

Courtesy:

Phil Hart

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A Belington Volunteer Fire Department firetruck was damaged Friday after it was hit by an oversize load.

According to a Facebook post from Chief Phil Hart, firefighters were traveling to Taylor County to pay their respects to a fallen firefighter when the truck was hit.

Two personnel were on board at the time, with one of them sustaining minor injuries. The driver was undergoing emergency surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to Hart.

In the post, Hart assured residents that services from the fire department would not be interrupted.

Hart offered his thanks to fire departments from Grafton, Philippi and Bridgeport, along with Taylor County EMS.