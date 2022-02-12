LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – A belt line fire at the Harrison Power Station belt line, located near Lumberport, caused the neighboring hillside to catch fire.

The incident happened at about 11:09 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

A belt line fire at the Harrison Power Station belt line, located near Lumberport, caused the neighboring hillside to catch fire. (WBOY image)

No injuries were reported, according to a 911 official.

There is no word on the extent of any damage to the belt line property, which is owned by First Energy.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter, Wallace and Worthington went to the scene, along with Harrison County EMS.