Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Preston County

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – A bicyclist died after being hit by an SUV on Feb. 17 in Preston County.

The incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Old Route 73, near Bruceton Mills, according to West Virginia State Police.

A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tara Evans, of Bruceton Mills, was traveling west on Old Route 73 when it hit a bicycle that was also heading west. The bicyclist, identified as Robin Ames, 37, of Bruceton Mills, died at the scene, according to state police.

Evans was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Bruceton Community Ambulance Service, police said.

In addition to state police troopers, the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, according to police.