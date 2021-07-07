Body found in Dry Run Road area of Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A body has been found in the area of Dry Run Road in Monongalia County.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the area of Dry Run Road for a report of a vehicle found over the hillside near the road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male in the vehicle, according to the release.

An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted at this time, and the decedent has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, the release states.

Deputies ask that anyone who has traveled in the area of Dry Run Road throughout the dates of July 2 through 5 and “noticed a vehicle or anything unusual” contact the sheriff’s office at (304)-291-7218.