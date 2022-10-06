GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.

On Oct. 1, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched to the area of Beech and Spruce streets in Grafton for a reported body being found in the area, according to police officials.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the remains of a deceased male were in a storm drain in that area, officials said.

After an investigation, officers stated that no foul play is suspected and that the incident is being treated as a missing persons case, according to police.

The body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Charleston for identification and further examination, officials said.