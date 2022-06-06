HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – A body was found in the West Fork River in Hepzibah in Harrison County Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the body was found floating in the river and Nutter Fort Fire Department and EMS have been working to remove it from the river.

Deputies and detectives with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

After it is recovered, Matheny said that the body will be examined by the State Medical Examiner and likely sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Matheny said that no other information is being released at this time as it is still very early in the investigation. If you know anything about the incident, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 304-642-5870.

