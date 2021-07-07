Body found near a Barbour County church

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A body has been found near a Barbour County church.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies found the body of Sharon Golden, age and residence not given.

The body was found near the Tacy Church in Phillipi off of W.Va. Rt. 38, deputies said.

Golden’s remains were sent off to the state medical examiner’s office, an investigation is still ongoing, however, deputies do not suspect foul play at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

