MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found on the road.

According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Round Bottom Road in Morgantown where a man’s body lying in the roadway.

Deputies and the Chief Medical Examiner’s office have identified the body as 46-year-old Matthew Moore of Morgantown. After an autopsy, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office has ruled that the death was a homicide.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information should call 304-291-7218.