Body found under bridge in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The body of a man was found on a creek bank under a bridge in Clarksburg on Monday afternoon.

The body was found on Tuna Street under the PFC Hotty Herrick Bridge, according to Harrison County EMS. Crews were called to the scene at 4:44 p.m. on Monday.

Clarksburg Police, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. The medical examiner was also on scene.

Harrison County EMS said the man who was found dead is believed to be a homeless individual who frequently stayed in the area of Tuna Street. Officials said early indications are that they don’t believe foul play is involved.