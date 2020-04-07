Body of missing Gilmer County man found near Glenville Utility Waste Plant

GLENVILLE, W.Va. —The Glenville Police Department has found the body of a Glenville man who went missing in early March, according to a release sent out by the Gilmer County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The release states that Glenville police were informed that Roger Talbert, 38, of Glenville, had gone missing on March 4.

On March 11, police began a search for Talbert with the help of a hound handled by retired Calhoun County Sheriff Carl Balengee, the release said.

The hound led officers to the bank of the Little Kanawha River where there was a residence that officers believed Talbert had been staying, officers said. From March 11 through March 24, the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department, Tyler County Search and Rescue Tean, rescue divers from Ritchie County, a sonar boat from Reno, Ohio, the Bridgeport Fire Department’s underwater camera units and boat, as well as an aviation unit from the West Virginia State Police performed multiple searches for Talbert.

None of the searches resulted in finding Talbert; however, on April 3, officers received a call that a woman walking her dog believed she had seen a body near the Glenville Utility Waste Plant, according to the release.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s officer where it was positively identified, on April 6, as being Talbert, officers said. A cause of death has yet to be determined.