Body of woman found in vehicle along I-79 in Harrison Co.; State police investigating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The body of a woman has been found inside a vehicle along I-79 in Harrison County, according to West Virginia State Police.

West Virginia State Police said troopers responded to a call of a vehicle on the side of the interstate around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said the vehicle, a GMC SUV, was found near mile marker 128 on I-79 southbound in Harrison County.

Along with State Police, Bridgeport EMS and the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene. West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

The right southbound lane was temporarily closed while emergency crews were on scene.