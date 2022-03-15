MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman’s body has been recovered from Decker’s Creek in Morgantown.

According to a press release sent out by the Morgantown Police Department, officers were notified of a dead body at 4:45 p.m. on Monday in Decker’s Creek.

Officers, alongside members of the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene and recovered an adult female body, identified as Candace McLaughlin, 48, of Morgantown, who had been reported as missing on Sunday, the complaint states.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, however, there “were no signs of apparent injury or trauma” on McLaughlin; her body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further examination, according to the complaint.

Those with information are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department’s detective division at 304-284-7454, or leave an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.