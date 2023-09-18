FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River near Summersville.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, a body was recovered on the upper Gauley River and was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. The area is one of the most popular whitewater rafting destinations in West Virginia.

It has not been confirmed if this body recovery is related to the incident on Sept. 9 where a rafter was reportedly swept under “Shipwreck Rock.” The identity of the body has also not been released.

During Gauley Season in September and October, water is released from the Summersville Dam to bring Summersville Lake to its winter levels; the season creates some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the world on release days, but this is at least the second death in the river so far this season.