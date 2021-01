HODGESVILLE, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been announced for areas in Upshur County.

The Hodgesville PSD has issued a boil water advisory for customers surrounding the Warren District Fire Department. Specifically those in the areas of Route 20 North, towards Clarksburg.

Officials explained that this is due to a main waterline break.

Those within the affected areas are being advised to boil their water until further notice.