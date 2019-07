WEST UNION, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Wabash area of West Union in Doddridge county.

The advisory was put into affect after a main line break occurred on July 17. Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further noticed.

Those interested in more information can contact Duane Reynolds at (304) 873-1249 or the West Union City Hall at (304) 873-1400.