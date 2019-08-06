Boil water advisory in effect for Fairmont areas

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont water department has issued a boil water advisory for the Mount Vernon Heights and the surrounding areas due to the repair of a main water line break.

The areas that are being affected include Mount Vernon Heights, Constitution, Lafayette, Bunker, Marconia, Alexandria, Martha and Vernon Drive.

Affected customers should monitor the pressure and color of their water. If the water pressure is low, there is no water or there is a discoloration of water, customers are advised to boil their water before consuming.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice.

The City of Fairmont is repairing a main water line. Samples are being collected for bacteriological testing and results are expected to be determined within 24 hours.

For more information and to find out when the advisory has been lifted, contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461.