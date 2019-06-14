UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Upshur County areas

UPDATE 6/14/2019:

THIRD, W.Va. – The Adrian Public Service District has lifted the boil water advisory in Upshur County.

According to a release, the water line has been fixed and water samples have come back clean.

ORIGINAL 6/13/2019:

THIRD, W.Va. – The Adrian Public District has issues a boil water advisory for some areas in Upshur County.

In the release, the areas of Kanawha Head, Cleveland and Salem Ridge were listed. About 500 customers are affected.

The advisory is in effect due to a main line break, and the Arian Public District is working on fixing the issue.

There is no indication on when the advisory will be lifted.