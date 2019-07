FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for an area of Fairmont.

The boil water advisory has been issued due to a main water line break near the intersection of Morgantown Avenue and Suncrest Avenue in Fairmont, causing a loss of water service to homes and businesses in the Morgantown Avenue, Dixie Avenue, Lafayette Street and the surrounding area.

Those in the affected area are advised to boil water before drinking or using it until further notice.