Boil water advisory issued for area of Harrisville

Boil Water Advisory

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for an area of Harrisville.

The advisory is in effect for all Town of Harrisville customers on Southside in Harrisville and on Route 16 toward Smithville. Additionally, the advisory is in effect for customers who have lost water pressure.

The purpose for this advisory is for the repair/replacement of a damaged fire hydrant. Affected customers are advised to boil water prior to use until further notice.

Town officials said they expect the issue to be resolved within six days.

