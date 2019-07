CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Pleasant Valley Service District has issued a boil water advisory for homes on Lazzelle Union and Crafts Run roads.

The advisory includes all homes from 1151 – 1838 on Lazzelle Union Road. The Crafts Run Road homes that will be affected include homes from 12 – 73.

Customers can conduct the Pleasant Valley Service District’s office with any questions or for more information.