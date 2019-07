CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Chestnut Ridge Public Service District in Barbour County has issued a boil water advisory for areas of Chestnut Ridge.

All customers in the Stalnaker road, Rockford road, Tacy/Sunshine Ridge road and other surrounding areas will be affected by the advisory.

The advisory is due to a main line break and will be in effect until further notice of service restoration.

For more information or questions, contact the Chestnut Ridge Public Service District.