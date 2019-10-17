Boil water advisory issued for areas of Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A boil water advisory is in affect for the Adamston and surrounding areas in Clarksburg due to a main water break.

The advisory is in effect for the Adamston areas of West Pike Street, Fairmont Avenue, Junkins Avenue, Hoffman Avenue, Gladwell Street, Edgewood Avenue, Glen Avenue and Glenwood Hills.

Officials have advised customers to boil their water until further notice and especially when noticing less water pressure, no water or water discoloration at their residence.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the most up-to-date information available.