WEST UNION, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Wabash area of West Union due to a main water break.

Customers near Wabash Avenue, New York Ave, High Street and Cass Avenue and Homestead areas with low or no water pressure have been advised to boil their water until further notice.

Crews are currently working on repairs to the break. For more information on the water line break and what is being done, customers can contact City Hall at (304) 873 – 1400.