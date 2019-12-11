Boil water advisory issued for city of Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Boil water advisory has been issued for areas of Fairmont due to the repair of a main water line.

The affected areas include Maple Drive, Lynmyra Drive, Benton’s Ferry, Linn Avenue, Serene Drive, Air Port Drive and surrounding areas.

If any of the following exists, customers are advised to Boil their water first:

low water pressure

a loss of water

discoloration

Customers should bring all water to a boil, let boil for for one minute and let cool before using. If all else fails, it is advised to use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice.

Samples will be collected for bacteriological testing and results will be determined in 24 hours.

For more information, contact the filtration plant at (304) 366 – 1461 on December 12, 2019 after noon to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.