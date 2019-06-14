UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Norton Harding Jimtown PSD customers

UPDATE(June 14 9:18 a.m.)

NORTON, W.Va. – The boil water advisory issued earlier this week for some customers of the Norton Harding Jimtown Public Service District was lifted Friday morning.

PSD officials apologized for any inconvenience.

ORIGINAL STORY(June 12 9:47 p.m.)

Due to a water line break, the Norton Harding Jimtown Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers Tuesday afternoon.

It affects customers from the bridge in Norton, past the old post office toward Coalton, according to a news release.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, while samples are collected and tested, officials said.

The PSD apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.